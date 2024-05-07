MRC Global (MRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRC opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

