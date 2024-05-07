M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,158 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Diageo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.