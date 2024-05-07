M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

