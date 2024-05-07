M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

