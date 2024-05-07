M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $349.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $356.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

