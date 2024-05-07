M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of UGI worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UGI by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.