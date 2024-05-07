M&T Bank Corp Has $5.52 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 690.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 155,983 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 963,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

