M&T Bank Corp Purchases 943 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.91.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

