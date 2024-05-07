M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

