M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SAP by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

NYSE SAP opened at $185.41 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.49.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

