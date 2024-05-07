M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 60.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fortive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 47.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fortive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.