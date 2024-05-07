M&T Bank Corp Sells 157 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,242.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,163.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $729.54 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

