M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,324 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.16% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 483,358 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 972,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

