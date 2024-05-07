M&T Bank Corp Sells 462 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC stock opened at $258.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

