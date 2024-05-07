Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 546509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.
In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
