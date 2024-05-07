Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 546509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

