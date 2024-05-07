Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,838. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.
MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
