Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,838. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

