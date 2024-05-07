N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $440.25. 29,870,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,728,453. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $321.32 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.61 and its 200-day moving average is $413.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

