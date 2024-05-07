Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

