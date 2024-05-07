Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Natera Stock Down 0.8 %
Natera stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 91,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,098. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,864,820. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.