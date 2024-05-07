Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Natera stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 91,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,098. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,864,820. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

