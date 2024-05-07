National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 136,995 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,995 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $26,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,902,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 477,431 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,885,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,551,000 after buying an additional 365,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after buying an additional 1,955,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

