National Bank of Canada FI Buys 742,116 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2,316.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 774,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,116 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aramark were worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.90%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

