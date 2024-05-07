National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,780,928 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $158.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

