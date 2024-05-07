National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock worth $22,143,211 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.8 %

MongoDB stock opened at $365.67 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.99 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.85 and its 200-day moving average is $391.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.45 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.