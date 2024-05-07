National Bank of Canada FI Has $21.39 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $257.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.45 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

