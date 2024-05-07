National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,229 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.07, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

