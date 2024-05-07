National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

