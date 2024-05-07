National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

