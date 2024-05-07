National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of MSCI worth $30,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in MSCI by 803.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after buying an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 468.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,329,000 after purchasing an additional 201,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MSCI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $475.49 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.53.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

