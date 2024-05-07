National Bank of Canada FI Sells 52,544 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,544 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $493,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $58,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.