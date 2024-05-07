National Bankshares Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$219.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$183.33.

TSE:TRI opened at C$228.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$211.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$199.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$160.72 and a 1 year high of C$229.89.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.047491 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

