National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.370-4.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $65.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

