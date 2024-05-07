Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.020-1.120 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NGVC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 3,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $409.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

