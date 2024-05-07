Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0539 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $28,490.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00034438 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

