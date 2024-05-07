Needham & Company LLC Increases RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $75.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,819.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,819.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,365 shares of company stock worth $5,020,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RxSight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

