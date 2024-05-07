Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Datadog Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,273,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,593 shares of company stock valued at $80,422,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

