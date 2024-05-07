Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.31% and a negative return on equity of 96.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 377,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,490. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.