NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 6,493.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NetEase were worth $29,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 86.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 202.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 21.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.