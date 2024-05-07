Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

NFLX traded up $7.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $604.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $602.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $322.03 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,141 shares of company stock worth $90,796,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

