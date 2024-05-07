NeueHealth (NEUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $20.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NYSE NEUE opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83. NeueHealth has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NeueHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeueHealth

In other NeueHealth news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,277.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,832 shares in the company, valued at $471,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $230,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

