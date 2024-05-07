Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NR opened at $7.29 on Monday. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $621.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.78.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

