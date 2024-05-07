NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
