NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NREF

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 460.31 and a quick ratio of 460.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.