NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.9%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.32 and last traded at $94.18. 2,237,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,167,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

