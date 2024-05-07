Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.61. Nikola shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 36,444,102 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKLA

Nikola Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $811.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nikola by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.