Nikola Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 209,974 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 353% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,332 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,028,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,517,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $811.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NKLA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

