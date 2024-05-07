Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $16.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.54.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.