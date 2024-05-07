Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.4 %

NWN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,755. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

