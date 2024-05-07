Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 48,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

