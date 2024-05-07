Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.860–0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NWN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

