Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 48,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,851. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.