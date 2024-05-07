Nuformix (LON:NFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 4165193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Nuformix Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £1.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.29.

About Nuformix

(Get Free Report)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.